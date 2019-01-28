Winter Storm Warning in effect

Muskegon police shoot home invasion suspect

Posted 1:29 PM, January 28, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. – One person was wounded by police officers in Muskegon Sunday after a reported home invasion.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of Terrace Street at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a home invasion. At the scene, they found a 32-year-old Muskegon man. Police say that man showed a handgun and fired at the officers. Police returned fire and wounded the man in the leg. He tried to run from the scene but was captured nearby.  He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say a second man, a 31-year-old from Muskegon Heights, was also arrested.

The officer that shot the suspect is on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard procedure.

