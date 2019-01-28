Winter Storm Warning in effect

NFL playoff ‘do-over’ suit in jurisdictional bog

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: A referee watches as Tommylee Lewis #11 of the New Orleans Saints drops a pass broken up by Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A longshot lawsuit aimed at a possible do-over of the NFC championship game is bogged down in a jurisdictional issue: whether it belongs in Louisiana state court or in federal court.

The NFL wants it in federal court. Plaintiffs want it in state court.

A one-hour federal court hearing Monday didn’t immediately resolve the issue. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan was to meet with attorneys for the NFL and two New Orleans Saints season ticket holders Monday evening.

At issue is the officials’ failure to call interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point. The Rams went on to win in overtime and are set to play the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

