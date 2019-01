× No injuries in Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a fire at a Grand Rapids house early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Ives Avenue SW.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the two-story home.

We’re told everyone made it out of the house without injuries. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

No word just yet on what sparked the fire.