200+ school closings and delays

Police: Report pets left outside in bitterly cold temperatures

Posted 4:46 AM, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51AM, January 28, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan police department is also area residents to be on the lookout for animals who are left out in extreme cold conditions.

Grand Rapids police say as the temperatures drop, try to keep pets inside.

Pet owners are advised to wipe their paws off when bringing them in.

Make sure to keep antifreeze away from them, and slap your hood before starting your car to make sure there is no stray using your car as a shelter.

If you do see an animal left out in the conditions, you are encouraged to call the Kent County Animal Shelter at (616) 632-7300.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s