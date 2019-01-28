Police: Report pets left outside in bitterly cold temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan police department is also area residents to be on the lookout for animals who are left out in extreme cold conditions.

Grand Rapids police say as the temperatures drop, try to keep pets inside.

Pet owners are advised to wipe their paws off when bringing them in.

Make sure to keep antifreeze away from them, and slap your hood before starting your car to make sure there is no stray using your car as a shelter.

If you do see an animal left out in the conditions, you are encouraged to call the Kent County Animal Shelter at (616) 632-7300.