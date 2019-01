× Portage couple found dead in Upper Penninsula

CLARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A couple from Portage was found dead Sunday in Mackinac County, according to reports.

WLUC reports Michigan State Police received a report of two bodies being found outside in a driveway in Clark Township, south of Pickford.

The couple has been identified as 76-year-old John Kraska and 71-year-old Joanne Kraska.

Authorities haven’t determined a cause of death, but said they haven’t found any evidence of foul play.