Winter Storm Warning in effect

Preparing emergency kit for vehicles during winter weather

Posted 6:27 PM, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30PM, January 28, 2019

Michigan Street in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is advising drivers to prepare an emergency kit for their vehicles.

Authorities are specifically advising caution this week as sub-zero temperatures and snow are expected to come throughout Michigan this week.

The EMHSD advises drivers to keep the following items in their vehicles:

  • A basic toolkit
  • Radio
  • Flashlight and batteries
  • Cell phone charger
  • Non-perishable food
  • Can opener
  • Drinking water
  • Jumper cables
  • Emergency help sign
  • Blankets
  • Warm clothes
  • Ice scraper
  • Cat litter or sand
  • First aid kit
  • Shovel

