Preparing emergency kit for vehicles during winter weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is advising drivers to prepare an emergency kit for their vehicles.
Authorities are specifically advising caution this week as sub-zero temperatures and snow are expected to come throughout Michigan this week.
The EMHSD advises drivers to keep the following items in their vehicles:
- A basic toolkit
- Radio
- Flashlight and batteries
- Cell phone charger
- Non-perishable food
- Can opener
- Drinking water
- Jumper cables
- Emergency help sign
- Blankets
- Warm clothes
- Ice scraper
- Cat litter or sand
- First aid kit
- Shovel