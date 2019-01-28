× Preparing emergency kit for vehicles during winter weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is advising drivers to prepare an emergency kit for their vehicles.

Authorities are specifically advising caution this week as sub-zero temperatures and snow are expected to come throughout Michigan this week.

With snow and sub-zero temperatures blowing into Michigan this weekend, now would be a good time to make sure your Auto Preparedness Kit is in your vehicle and fully stocked. #MIREADY #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/Lm32P7miaT — MichEMHS (@MichEMHS) January 18, 2019

The EMHSD advises drivers to keep the following items in their vehicles: