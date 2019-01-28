RedHawk Showcase field loaded again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The 5th annual RedHawk Showcase is set to take place this Saturday at Grand Rapids Union High School.

Once again the field is loaded with some of the best teams and players in the state of Michigan.

"I just think it's a loaded field" Grand Rapids Union head coach Brandoen Guyton said. "Top tier talent in the state, a lot of the states top players and teams will all be under one roof, we've have numerous calls and emails to me and our athletic director about the event so we're expecting a big turnout."

There are 5 games starting at 1:30 p.m., the schedule is:

Grand Rapids Christian (11-2) vs. Kalamazoo Central (9-1) 1:30

East Kentwood (7-5) vs. Detroit Country Day (5-7) 3 p.m.

Muskegon (9-3) vs. Grand Blanc (9-4) 4:30

Benton Harbor (14-1) vs. Ypsilanti Lincoln (10-1) 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids Union (7-5) vs. New Haven (13-1) 7:45 p.m.

-- records are as of January 28, 2019