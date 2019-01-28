Winter Storm Warning in effect

Rivalry Flashback: Hope beats Calvin in 2003 MIAA Tournament

Posted 7:23 PM, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:27PM, January 28, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- With the 200th all-time meeting between Calvin and Hope in men's basketball scheduled for Saturday, this week we are taking a look back at some of the rivalries best games.

In 2003, Hope and Albion shared the regular season MIAA title, the Briton won the tie-breaker and hosted the postseason tournament.

As the 2-seed, the Flying Dutchmen took on 3-seed Calvin in a Friday night semifinal.

Behind 28 points and 14 rebounds from Don Overbeek, Hope beat the Knights 81-80.

The Flying Dutchmen went on to beat Albion in the tournament championship and head to it second straight NCAA tournament.

