Sledding, sweeping, shoveling: How Holland residents spend snow day

HOLLAND, Mich. — An overnight snow storm and well-below freezing temperatures closed schools and some businesses in Holland Monday.

Despite brutal temperatures and icy roadways, students at some over the 200-plus West Michigan schools that closed Monday found a way to enjoy their snow day.

Ten-year-old Thomas Tenbrink says if he had all the time in the world, he would spend hours going up and down the hill at Van Raalte Farm Park.

“It’s really good,” he said. “I mean sometimes there’s not much snow and it’s really icy, but it’s a really good hill.”

In downtown Holland, there’s a shortage of snow on the sidewalks thanks to snow melts, but the roads are a different story. Dangerous road conditions forced several businesses to close and kept a typically busy downtown area tame on a January day.

Subs-N-More kept its doors open anyways, and manager Jimmie Weeks got to take advantage of the snow day and light foot traffic to spend some extra time with his kids.

“We’ve helped my dad clean tables and sweep,” said Reese Weeks, Jimmie’s daughter.

Having some extra help around the restaurant was nice, but some parents don’t have an option but to bring their kids to work on a snow day.

“Most places, you don’t have anywhere put your kid. Everybody’s closed. At least the owners of the place allow me to bring them in,” Jimmie Weeks said.