Snow ice cream and skee ball at home anyone?

With nearly every West Michigan school and even daycare centers closed, those watching the little ones will want to get a little creative to keep everyone busy. Unfortunately, it could be a very long week due to cancellations. This morning, we shared two very simple and entertaining ways to do just that, in the Craft Corner.

Snow Ice Cream

5 cups of snow

1 cup of milk

1/2 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Mix it altogether by hand in a large mixing bowl until the sugar dissolves. The little ones won't mind being your taste testers until you get just the right consistency. You can add anything to it as you would regular ice cream. Enjoy!

DIY Skee Ball (click here for instructions)

large box

any type of ball you can roll (we used some from our ball pit)

scissors

tape

laundry baskets

What are you all doing to stay busy? Any crafts that you would like to share? Please go to our Facebook page and show us your pictures.