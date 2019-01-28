Winter Storm Warning in effect

Snow ice cream and skee ball at home anyone?

Posted 11:09 AM, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08AM, January 28, 2019

With nearly every West Michigan school and even daycare centers closed, those watching the little ones will want to get a little creative to keep everyone busy. Unfortunately, it could be a very long week due to cancellations. This morning, we shared two very simple and entertaining ways to do just that, in the Craft Corner.

Snow Ice Cream

  • 5 cups of snow
  • 1 cup of milk
  • 1/2 cup of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla

Mix it altogether by hand in a large mixing bowl until the sugar dissolves. The little ones won't mind being your taste testers until you get just the right consistency. You can add anything to it as you would regular ice cream. Enjoy!

DIY Skee Ball (click here for instructions)

  • large box
  • any type of ball you can roll (we used some from our ball pit)
  • scissors
  • tape
  • laundry baskets

What are you all doing to stay busy? Any crafts that you would like to share? Please go to our Facebook page and show us your pictures.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s