× Spectrum Health lists office closings and openings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spectrum Health is listing which of their facilities are open and closed due to the winter storm.

All Spectrum Health hospitals, surgeries and urgent care centers are open. Physician offices and outpatient rehabilitation facilities are closed. Patients are advised to call their doctor’s offices with any questions.

Programs and classes may be cancelled throughout the week, due to the lake effect snow and bitter cold. You are advised to call ahead to make sure they are open and active before heading out.

For primary care services, patients are encouraged to use Spectrum Health’s telemedicine service, MedNow. Patients may schedule an appointment via the MedNow app or by calling 844-322-7374.

Clinics that will BE CLOSED:

Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Walk-in Clinic – Newaygo (Convenient Care)

Spectrum Health United Hospital Walk-in Clinic – Greenville (Convenient Care)

Spectrum Health Pennock Walk-in Clinic – Ionia (Convenient Care)

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Walk-in Clinic – Reed City (Convenient Care)

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Walk-in Clinic – Big Rapids

Spectrum Health Walk-in Clinic – Caledonia

Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Walk-in Clinic Fremont (Convenient Care)

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Walk-in Clinic Ludington (Convenient Care)

Walk-In Clinics that WILL BE OPEN:

Spectrum Health Walk-in Clinic – 426 Michigan Street

Spectrum Health Walk-in Clinic – Hudsonville

All Urgent Care sites

Occupational Health locations

Regular updates will be available on Spectrum Health’s website.