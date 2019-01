× State of Michigan offices closed Monday

LANSING, Mich. – It’s official…the State of Michigan is closed.

All state government offices in the Lower Peninsula closed at 10:00 a.m. for the day. The state will re-evaluated opening tomorrow.

Many businesses, courts, doctor’s offices and libraries are closed Monday due to the snow, which could reach 12-14 inches deep in spots. You are advised to stay off the roads if possible and call ahead before heading out.