Suspect in arrested in Muskegon armed robberies

Posted 1:47 PM, January 28, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Police say they have arrested a Muskegon man they believe may be responsible for multiple armed robberies.

Muskegon Police say they arrested the 54-year-old man in connection to armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General Store at 2160 Henry Street on Sunday. The suspect is also expected to be charged in connection with armed robberies at the Dollar General at 381 E. Laketon Avenue on January 13 and on October 28, 2018.

The man’s name will be released at his arraignment.

