Thrive in winter weather conditions with gear from Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus

Some people view the massive snowfall as an inconvenience, but other look at it with an eagerness to get out and play. Thanks to Bill and Paul's Sporthaus, Michiganders can get the gear they need to get out and play!

Bill and Paul's has everything a person needs to stay warm and active in the snow. Whether it's skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding, or any of the other fun winter sports, they have everything a person needs for wintertime fun.

Speaking of wintertime fun, they don't just provide the gear, but all their employees practice what they preach and host events to show off how the gear works. On Friday, February 22, they'll be hosting the Your Turn 2019 Ski Event at Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue South East in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about this event and their winter gear at billandpauls.com.