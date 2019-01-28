Warming stations available in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek agencies are preparing for extreme winter weather this week by providing warming centers for people in need.
Community shelters are asking for donations of blankets, coats, hats and gloves. First Congregational Church is seeking food and water donations.
Warming areas will be available at the following locations:
- Battle Creek Fire Department: Fire stations 1-6 are open 24 hours a day through Thursday
- Battle Creek Police Department: Front lobby will be open and monitored 24 hours a day through Thursday
- Battle Creek Transit: Anyone using the bus to get to First Congregational Church can be taken during regular bus operations
- The Haven: 24-hour dry shelter and extended hours for wet shelter, will also provide a shuttle to SHARE Center and First Congregational Church if necessary
- SHARE Center: Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- First Congregational Church: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Thursday, and meal will be provided 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Kingdom Builders World Wide: Open form 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday into Wednesday