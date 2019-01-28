Winter Storm Warning in effect

Weather cancellations cause problems at Ford Airport

Posted 5:28 PM, January 28, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Many of the people who tried to get out of West Michigan Monday by flying, ended up stuck.

And that could be the case for much of the week.

Several flights were canceled Monday morning and the impacts of the storm is also causing problems at other airports around the country.  Affects from the storm are likely to be felt all week.  Flights going through Chicago or Minneapolis were delayed or canceled as well.

Crews at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport are working on keeping the planes moving, but workers are limited by how much time they can spend outside in these temperatures.

If you are flying this week, you should check your flight even before you leave to house to make sure it isn't canceled.

