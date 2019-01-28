Winter Storm Warning in effect

West Michigan road crews working overtime

Posted 5:09 PM, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44PM, January 28, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN -- Crew across the area are working overtime and will stay on call and in the trucks for several more days. The hours are long for drivers in these conditions, some working longer than 12 hours at a time. It can be mentally and physically exhausting trying to dig communities out from under the frozen mess.

As they continue to work tirelessly, workers ask other drivers to keep an eye out for them and to have patience. Kent and Ottawa county road commission offices assured the public today that they have every plow and worker possible out on the roads.


