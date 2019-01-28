× Whitmer declaring state of emergency due to extreme weather

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday night that she will be declaring a state of emergency in Michigan due to the sub-zero temperatures forecast across the state.

In a release, Whitmer said the state of emergency is being declared to address threats to public health and safety caused by the weather.

Whitmer has also activated the State Emergency Operations Center to help coordinate response and recovery efforts by state agencies and local governments.