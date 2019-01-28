Woman killed in crash in Allegan County

GUN PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Benton Harbor woman is dead after a crash Sunday night in Allegan County.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on M-89 at 2nd Street in Gun Plains Township, according to Allegan County deputies.

Investigators say that Kalyn Cole, 25, was heading east on M-89 at about 6th Street when she went to pass other eastbound vehicles. She passed those vehicles, but then did not move back into the eastbound lane. At about 2nd Street, a line of westbound vehicles approached Cole’s vehicle. The first vehicle avoided Cole, but the second was sideswiped and went into a ditch. The third vehicle collided with Cole head-on.

Cole died at the scene. Cole’s child was in the vehicle and secured in a booster seat in the back. The child was pinned and injured, but is expected to survive.

Drivers in the westbound vehicles suffered minor or non-life threatening injuries.