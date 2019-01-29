× 24 vehicles in crash on M-6 near Kalamazoo Ave.; at least 8 hurt

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – At least eight people have been hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on the M-6 near Kalamazoo Avenue.

The crash happened about 10:00 a.m. Dutton Fire Department, along with Kentwood, Caledonia and Cutlerville fire crews have all been working at the scene.

Dutton crews say that several people were pinned in vehicles and that the crash involved at least 24 vehicles, including semi-trucks and a Michigan State Police cruiser. Both directions of M-6 have closed since the crash.

At least eight people have been taken to area hospitals with various injuries. Crews say that the road is icy and there have been near white-out conditions with intense wind and snow.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

We’ll have more details when they become available.