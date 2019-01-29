× 3 hospitalized after Kent Co. crash

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in Kent County.

The crash happened around 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Myers lake Avenue NE and Scenic Woods in Cannon Township, east of Rockford.

A vehicle was traveling south on Myers Lake Avenue when it lost control, sending it towards a northbound vehicle and causing a crash.

Three people in the southbound vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.