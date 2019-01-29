× 4 escape Kzoo house fire; weather poses issues

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo say frigid temperatures and snowfall made it hard to put out a fire that broke out late Tuesday night.

It happened in the 1200 block of Fulfort Street around 8 p.m. and crews were on scene for several hours.

FOX 17 is told four people, including a pregnant woman all made it out of the house unharmed.

Crews say the extreme weather made it difficult for them to use their equipment, but they are glad no one was hurt.

We’re told the fire caused extensive damage to the second floor of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.