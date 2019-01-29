School Closings and Cancellations

Amtrak cancels all trains into and out of Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Extreme weather conditions have prompted Amtrak to cancel all trains into and out of Chicago.

Amtrak says short-distance and long-distance, overnight trains are cancelled for Wednesday. Short-distance services are also canceled on Thursday, and most long-distance services to or from Chicago are also not expected to operate Thursday.

An Amtrak spokesman says customers with reservations on the affected trains will be accommodated on trains with similar departure times on another day.

The National Weather Service is forecasting wind chills could dip to 46 below zero in Chicago over the next two days.

