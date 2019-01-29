Battle Creek area shelters collecting warm clothing for homeless

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It’s a call for help from area shelters asking for donations from the public to help keep homeless people warm as temperatures to drop below zero.

Shelters in Battle Creek are asking for items like blankets, coats, hats and gloves in addition to food and water donations.

Below is a list of different resources people in the area have:

Battle Creek Fire Department – Fire Stations 1-6 will be open to the public for anyone needing a temporary respite from the cold. Check in with a fire station 24 hours a day, Tuesday to Thursday, and police will escort neighbors to a designated warming shelter.

Station 1, 195 E. Michigan Ave.; Station 2, 145 N. Washington Ave.; Station 3, 222 Cliff St.; Station 4, 8 S. 20 th St.; Station 5, 1170 W. Michigan Ave.; Station 6, 2401 Capital Ave. SW

– 1-6 will be open to the public for anyone needing a temporary respite from the cold. Check in with a station 24 hours a day, Tuesday to Thursday, and police will escort neighbors to a designated warming shelter. Station 1, 195 E. Michigan Ave.; Station 2, 145 N. Washington Ave.; Station 3, 222 Cliff St.; Station 4, 8 S. 20 St.; Station 5, 1170 W. Michigan Ave.; Station 6, 2401 Capital Ave. SW Battle Creek Police Department , 34 N. Division St. – The front lobby will be open and monitored 24 hours a day, Tuesday to Thursday, for anyone needing to get out of the cold. Officers also will make contact with anyone they see walking during this time, to ensure they are safe and able to get where they are going.

, 34 N. Division St. – The front lobby will be open and monitored 24 hours a day, Tuesday to Thursday, for anyone needing to get out of the cold. Officers also will make contact with anyone they see walking during this time, to ensure they are safe and able to get where they are going. Battle Creek Transit – For anyone using the bus to get to the First Congregational Church warming shelter Tuesday to Thursday, drivers will transport those neighbors at no cost, during regular bus operations, until 6:45 p.m.

– For anyone using the bus to get to the First Congregational Church warming shelter Tuesday to Thursday, drivers will transport those neighbors at no cost, during regular bus operations, until 6:45 p.m. The Haven , 11 Green St. – 24-hour dry shelter, and wet shelter extended hours. Will provide a shuttle to the SHARE Center and, if needed, to First Congregational Church.

, 11 Green St. – 24-hour dry shelter, and wet shelter extended hours. Will provide a shuttle to the SHARE Center and, if needed, to First Congregational Church. SHARE Center , 120 Grove St. – Day shelter, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

, 120 Grove St. – Day shelter, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. First Congregational Church, 145 Capital Ave. NE – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; warming center with meal provided Wednesday at 6 p.m.; will provide overnight shelter if needed. Kingdom Builders World Wide, 50 Spencer St. – Overnight hours, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., Tuesday to Wednesday.

If you are interested in helping, you can donate items at one of the four different shelters.