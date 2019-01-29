Catholic Central launches new brand, “Beyond Belief”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that the oldest Catholic Co-Ed high school in the United States is right here in Grand Rapids? Catholic Central is a great educational option with top test scores and high graduation and college acceptance rates. As part of Catholic Schools Week, they're launching a new brand called Beyond Belief.

Principal Greg Deja came on the show to talk about their new brand, and why they're one of the top schools in Grand Rapids.

Interested in seeing what Catholic Central is all about? They'll be holding an all-school mass at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew on Friday, February 1 at 9:30 a.m. After mass there will be tours of Cathoic Central.

For more information, visit grcatholiccentral.org.