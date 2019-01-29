Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories

CityFlatsHotel to host its first Bridal Show Feb. 1

Planning your big day can be overwhelming. CityFlatsHotel wants to put brides and grooms at east with their first-ever Bridal Show.

CityFlatsHotel is known for hosting and curating West Michigan's top wedding vendors, now they're all going to be gathered in one place. The Bridal Show will showcase CityFlatHotel's beautiful venue, as well as showcase the best wedding vendors West Michigan has to offer.

Vendors will offer wedding discounts, including the chance to win exciting CityFlatsHotel raffle items.

The CityFlatsHotel Bridal Show will take place on February 1 from 5-8 p.m.

The event is free, but guests need to register at Eventbrite.

