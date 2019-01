× Crashes causing delays on Van Buren Co. highway

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities rerouted traffic on I-94 in Van Buren County after a crash Tuesday night.

Deputies were dispatched around 5:35 p.m. to westbound I-94 in Lawrence Township, near Paw Paw, after a crash involving several semi-trucks.

After the westbound lanes reopened, a separate crash has closed eastbound lanes of I-94 near the Hartford exit.