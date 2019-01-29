Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories

Crashes spread around West Michigan highways

Posted 10:50 AM, January 29, 2019, by

I-96 at M-50

WEST MICHIGAN – Lake effect snows picked up and crashes started happening all around West Michigan Tuesday morning.

Eastbound I-196 closed at Byron Road in Zeeland for at least 15 crashes spread along the highway to Hudsonville.  The M-6 highway closed in both directions east of Kalamazoo due to a crash involving several trucks, vehicles and a Michigan State Police cruiser. I-96 in eastern Kent County was impacted by crashes near M-50.

Westbound I-96 was also impacted with several crashes near Marne.

Further south, I-94 was closed at times near Stevensville due to crashes.

We’ll have more updates when they become available.

