How school districts decide to cancel classes due to weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN, -- It's a question on many parents mind: what factors local schools consider when deciding whether or not to cancel classes?

We went to the experts with Grand Rapids Public Schools and Muskegon Public Schools for answers.

For both districts, temperature, windchill and road conditions are the three biggest factors they used to determine whether or not to cancel classes.

Another big factor is if conditions are safe for students who walk to school or to the bus stop and whether or not teachers and staff can safely make it to school.

Officials in Grand Rapids say they consult with the road commission, police department, the city of grand rapids, and the city bus system to decide on canceling classes.

We're told superintendents across Kent County have a policy that if there is a sustained wind chill of negative 20, they will consider closing school.