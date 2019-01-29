I-96 closed between Marne and Coopersville due to crash

MARNE, Mich. – Crews are responding to a multiple vehicle pile-up on I-96 near Marne.

Eastbound I-96 is closed at 16th Avenue. Scanner traffic indicates that westbound is closed at 68th Avenue in Coopersville.

Video shows several semi-trucks crashed on the eastbound side of I-96. School buses from Coopersville are taking people caught up in the crash to Berlin Baptist Church.

Injuries have been reported and ambulances have been at the scene.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.