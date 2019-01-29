I-96 closed between Marne and Coopersville due to crash

MARNE, Mich. – Crews are responding to a multiple vehicle pile-up on I-96 near Marne.
Eastbound I-96 is closed at 16th Avenue. Scanner traffic indicates that westbound is closed at 68th Avenue in Coopersville.
Video shows several semi-trucks crashed on the eastbound side of I-96. School buses from Coopersville are taking people caught up in the crash to Berlin Baptist Church.
Injuries have been reported and ambulances have been at the scene.
abadabado simmons
What part of “stay home and off the roads” don’t people understand
Patty Cary
The part that says we have to be at work and we have to get to work, the only way to do that is drive on roads.
Bud
Most likely due to drivers not allowing enough time to get where they are going and following too close to the car ahead.
LINDA KREAMALMEYER
BUT THE CONCERT AT VAN ANDEL IS STILL ON! STUPID