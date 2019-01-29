Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories

I-96 closed between Marne and Coopersville due to crash

Posted 2:01 PM, January 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:17PM, January 29, 2019

MARNE, Mich. – Crews are responding to a multiple vehicle pile-up on I-96 near Marne.

Eastbound I-96 is closed at 16th Avenue.  Scanner traffic indicates that westbound is closed at 68th Avenue in Coopersville.

Video shows several semi-trucks crashed on the eastbound side of I-96. School buses from Coopersville are taking people caught up in the crash to Berlin Baptist Church.

Injuries have been reported and ambulances have been at the scene.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.

Photo Gallery

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments