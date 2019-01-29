“It came quickly,”-Dozens impacted by multi car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARNE, Mich. Today crews were busy responding to a multi-vehicle pile-up on I-96 near Marne a number of semi- trucks were also involved. Officials bussing drivers to a nearby church.

About a dozen families showed up to Berlin Baptist Church after that pile-up on 96 which involved about 30 vehicles.

Drivers and passengers who ended up at the church after the accident telling me that it was like nothing they've ever seen.

"I was just praying at that point because everybody was nervous. I asked God to cover us," says Dora Jenkins, who was in the car with her children when the accident happened.

Multiple cars crashing as weather conditions take a turn for the worse.

"The snow was coming down, the visibility was starting to get bad all at one time," Jenkins says.

That accident started Tuesday afternoon along i-96 between Coopersville and Marne, leading many of those drivers on the road to contemplate some difficult decisions.

"I had the choice, I was either going to hit this dude or I'm going to go off to the side into the snow bank," says Jake Van Housen, a driver from the multi- car crash.

"I can either try to break hard to try to prevent or possibly run into this truck," Jenkins adds.

Both of those drivers ended up in a multi car pile up.

"As we were sitting there another car crashed into us from the back, the windows were still in tack, but then we had another car crash into us from the back. A truck," says Jenkins.

After sitting in the cold, school buses arrived to take nearly a dozen families caught up in the crash to Berlin Baptist church.

"Our basic rule is to provide a warming place for folks who have been impacted by this and to provide them with some nourishment. we have the red cross coming with some cots and things like that, if it's an extended downtime, and then the emts will be checking on anyone who needs help," says pastor Jeff Gunderman of Berlin Baptist church.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

But, the terrifying pile up serves as a reminder to drivers out in this winter blast.

"I would just say people don't need to go out, if you don't have to go anywhere, don't go anywhere," says Jenkins.

That part of the high-way was reopened after several hours. Some families were routed to a second location, but we were told that everyone involved is safe.