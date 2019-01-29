200+ school closings and delays

Kent Co. road commission working to plow all streets by end of day

Posted 6:26 AM, January 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08AM, January 29, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials with the Kent County road commission are warning drivers that roads are still snow covered and slippery,

Overnight, road commission workers worked overtime plowing most state roads and the largest primary roads.

The morning crew is out now using very limited amounts of a sand and salt mix. The road commission is hoping to have all county roads plowed at least one time by the end of the day Tuesday.

Drivers are warned that plowed roads appear to be in better condition than they actually are and are warning people to drive at reduced speeds on even the plowed roads.

