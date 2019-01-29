Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Michigan's transitioning from one major problem- all the snow- to bitterly cold and dangerous temperatures over the next couple of days. That's why governor Gretchen Whitmer is declaring a statewide "State of Emergency."

Forecasts show parts of Michigan may not get above zero degrees on Wednesday and barely get above zero on Thursday. Wind chills begin Tuesday night and could reach 30 degrees below or lower.

Whitmer says the State of Emergency is being declared to address threats to public health and safety caused by the weather.

Whitmer also activated the State of Emergency Operations Center to help coordinate response and recovery efforts by state agencies and local governments.

2. The weather outside isn't the kind of go-outside-and-read-a-book kind of weather, right? One woman didn't think so.

Watch the video above to see footage of a woman in the downtown Grand Rapids Courtyard Marriott's outdoor hot tub reading a book.

3. Bacon-lovers, today is the day! McDonald's is offering free bacon, but only for one hour.

From 4-5 p.m. customers can get a free side of thick-cut apple-wood smoked bacon with any purchase. It's all in celebration of its three new bacon-themed items on the menu: Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon Burger, and the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger.

4. Pepsi is launching a new drink pumped with nitrogen called Nitro Pepi.

Nitrogen-infused beverages have been growing popular among craft beer and coffee drinkers, and now the trend has hit the soda market.

Pepsi says it plans to start sampling the beverage at this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta.

No word on when Nitro Pepsi will be officially launched.

5. How many times have we sputtered "I need a vacation"?

So whether you would like to swap the cold for warmer temps, or check off a bucket list location, the final Tuesday in January serves as a reminder to not let too much time pass before booking travel.

Project time off says planning a vacation helps improve relationships, health, and happiness at work. So don't let those days go to waste!

A few quick and easy tips, calculate how many days you have to take, check your calendars, and share your plans with family,friends, and employers.