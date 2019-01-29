Ottawa County activates emergency operations center ahead of frigid temps

OTTAWA COUNTY. Mich. — Officials with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office say they are activating their emergency operations center ahead of subzero temperatures moving in overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Nick Bonstell, Director of Ottawa County Emergency Management, says this comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency due to freezing temps expected across the state.

Bonstell says the department is working closely with their partners to monitor the cold weather moving in on West Michigan.

There is a warming center set up at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Avenue. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The department says it is working with the Red Cross to open up overnight emergency shelters if there are any power outages due to the cold weather.

If you are in need of a shelter, there are some options for you. Check out our full list of warming shelters for 2019.