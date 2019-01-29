Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories

Pedestrian struck on Muskegon Co. highway

Posted 8:17 PM, January 29, 2019, by

File photo

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian is in crucial condition Tuesday after being hit by a pickup truck in Muskegon County.

It happened around 2:22 p.m. on southbound US-31, south of Riley Thompson Road.

Authorities said a Whitehall resident pulled their vehicle onto the shoulder and got out for an unknown reason. As a truck drove up the hill on the roadway, the driver attempted to slow down and lost control, hitting the driver who got out of their vehicle.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

