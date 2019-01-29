Police ask for video help in solving Battle Creek murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police are asking for people with home surveillance video to look for clues in a Battle Creek murder.

One person was shot and killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday at Kendall Street and Dickman Road. The two wounded men have been treated for their wounds and released from the hospital.

Police say they believe the shooter fired from another vehicle with a handgun. They are asking anyone along this route who may have surveillance video, to check to see if any vehicles passed between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 27:

Eldred St between Capital Ave SW and Meachem Ave; Meachem Ave between Eldred St and Upton Ave, Upton Ave between Meachem and S. Kendall and S. Kendall between Upton and W. Dickman Rd.

Police say they are also investigating to see if the shooting was related to other recent incidents of shots being fired in the city, including one on Laura Lane on Sunday morning and one on Sherman Road on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information should call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

42.321152 -85.179714