Pregnant woman among four people to escape house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich– Crews were called out to fight a house fire in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening.

The fire happened at a home off Fulford Street, where the temperature was at 2-degrees.

FOX 17 is told four people, including a pregnant woman all made it out of the house unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.