Slick roads, limited visibility causing crashes in Holland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. — Law enforcement agencies across West Michigan spent Tuesday clearing multiple crashes and pileups that closed highways for extended periods.

Holland police say they’re lucky to have a road commission that keeps roads plowed, but things can change for drivers in a hurry.

“No matter what type of driver you are, the conditions can get you at any given moment,” said Holland police officer Adam Sokolove.

On Tuesday, drivers saw those conditions changing and police were busy responding to crashes.

“There is no timeout for us. Law enforcement is a different bird. It’s 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, ya know, we don’t get snow days,” Holland police officer Rod Mendoza said.

While snowy days with cold temperatures may be busy for police, officers say they enjoy days filled with new challenges.

“Yesterday was bad, today’s worse. But that’s the beauty of it, too. No day is the same for us,” Mendoza said.

Officials ask residents to stay home at all times if possible and to avoid the cold.