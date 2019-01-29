South Haven prepares for another round of snow; keeps plows busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- Residents in South Haven got more than eight inches of snow Monday and that lake effect snow is expected to keep coming down.

Last night there was also a bit of misty drizzle making the road a bit slick this morning still in some spots.

South Haven Area Emergency Services taking to their Facebook page to remind everyone to clear the snow from around the fire hydrants in your neighborhood.

And it’s also a big weekend coming up in South Haven with the Ice Breaker Festival starting Friday.

We spoke with the area chamber of commerce who says it’s still on despite the below freezing temperatures were expecting, and some residents even happy saying this is the first cold festival they’ve had in the last few years so it will be good news for the ice sculptures.

We also met one local man who’s taking up snow plowing for the first time this year and says he’s been nothing but busy.

“Being the first year it’s been quite surprising I thought it would be just friends and family and slow but it’s just call after call after call and I’m bouncing all over town between places just to keep the driveways plowed for everyone," said Ben Holt, who is plowing for the first time this winter.

South Haven police are also reminding everyone to keep an eye on their pets during these cold temperatures.