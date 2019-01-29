Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories

State of Michigan offices closed Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — All state government offices will be closed Wednesday due to ongoing emergency weather conditions impacting Michigan.

A State of Michigan release says all non-essential state employees with shifts that begin on or after 10 p.m. Tuesday should not report to work on Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday and activated the State Emergency Operations Center, which will remain open to monitor conditions and assist local governments.

Updates can be found on the state’s website.

