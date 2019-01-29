Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories

‘Panic! At The Disco’ concert still on at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Van Andel Arena announced Tuesday that it will be hosting a concert Tuesday despite dangerous road conditions and frigid temperatures.

Panic! At The Disco will perform Tuesday night, according to a Van Andel Arena spokesperson.

“The Panic! At The Disco show tonight will happen as scheduled and we are prepared to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests,” a statement says.

Doors for the venue will open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.

