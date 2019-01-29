Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories

West Michigan counties closing offices, courts Wednesday

Posted 3:51 PM, January 29, 2019
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple counties are closing all non-emergency offices in preparation for hazardous weather.

Ionia County is closed all county buildings Tuesday and is keeping them closed on Wednesday. Offices are expected to operate during normal business hours Thursday.

Ottawa County is also closing all offices and courts Wednesday, and officials are urging residents to stay home and indoors.

Kalamazoo County, the City of Kalamazoo and Portage are all closing non-emergency officers Wednesday as well. Portage has declared a snow emergency, asking residents not to park on any streets until further notice.

Montcalm County courts and the administrative buildings will be closed Wednesday.

