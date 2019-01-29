Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories

Winter-themed Pictionary is a great way to play during a snow day!

Posted 11:29 AM, January 29, 2019, by

The current weather is keeping many families indoors. So to entertain the kids, and give them a few ideas on what to do today, Todd and Leigh Ann played Pictionary with Catholic Central's principal, Greg Deja.

