2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Calhoun Co. crash

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in Calhoun County.

It happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Grenville Street in Emmett Township, near Battle Creek.

Details on what caused the crash weren’t immediately available. Dispatchers said the person who was taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.