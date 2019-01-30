200 Battle Creek residents asked to run water continuously

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Battle Creek officials are asking some residents to run their tap water to limit frozen pipes in the area.

Officials say that during recent excavation work, they found that the frost level in city streets has reached a deeper level and may cause city water pipes to freeze. By running water continuously through the bitter cold weather, it will help keep the city pipes from freezing impacting a larger area.

Click here to see the list of about 200 addresses.

Residents at those locations should run water at a tap or faucet that can be left on continuously, with a stream about 3/8ths inch wide, or about the size of a pencil. The residents that participate will receive billing adjustments from the city.

The city will tell the residents when this is no longer necessary.