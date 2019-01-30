Michigan Blood says that several blood drives were canceled this week due to the extreme winter weather, leaving them with a shortage of blood for area hospitals. Visit their website for more on how you can donate.
Blood donations needed during winter blast
-
Harsh winter weather causes great need for blood donations
-
Blue Blood Drive
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 30
-
Season of Giving Blood Drive in Grand Rapids today
-
Give a gift that last forever at the America Red Cross blood drive
-
-
Final numbers are in: Results from FOX 17 Blood Drive
-
Michigan Blood and FOX 17 host GR blood drive
-
Two-year-old needs some of the rarest blood in the world to survive cancer
-
Another blood pressure medication recalled over carcinogen concerns
-
‘Super wolf blood moon’: How to see this weekend’s total lunar eclipse
-
-
Michigan Blood explains the importance of giving blood during the holidays
-
Blood drive honors KDPS Sergeant who passed away from breast cancer
-
Mutilation, murder suspect expected in court; parents ordered to trial in cover-up