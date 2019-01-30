Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories Continue

Blood donations needed during winter blast

Posted 4:55 PM, January 30, 2019, by

Michigan Blood says that several blood drives were canceled this week due to the extreme winter weather, leaving them with a shortage of blood for area hospitals. Visit their website for more on how you can donate.

