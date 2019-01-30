Body of frozen 55-year-old man found in Wisconsin garage

MILWAUKEE — A man found dead in the garage of a Milwaukee home Tuesday morning apparently collapsed after shoveling snow and died, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

Officials identified him as 55-year-old Charley Lampley.

The medical examiner said Lampley was found frozen in a detached garage, near a snow shovel. The garage door was open.

The medical examiner noted Lampley was fully clothed and dressed for the weather.

The preliminary manner of death was ruled “natural.” They noted nothing in this case appeared suspicious.

The cold gripping the Midwest this week is so dangerous in Milwaukee that the city has declared a cold emergency. Wind chills could bring the temperature down to -55 degrees overnight into Wednesday, according to WITI.