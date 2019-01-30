Consumers Energy customers asked to reduce natural gas usage after fire

JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is asking for customers to reduce their natural gas usage after a fire shut down gas flow from a facility in Macomb County.

The fire happened about 10:30 a.m. at the Consumers Energy Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. No one was injured, but all gas flow from the station has been shut off which crews assess the damage and replace safety measures.

The company says they are activating natural gas storage fields in Northville and St. Clair to help deliver natural gas to the customers.