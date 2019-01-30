Dr. Bitner explains how weight affects chances of getting Alzheimer’s disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weight can be a very sensitive topic, but it affects more than our health. Our weight can determine our self image and self worth, but did you know it can actually affect your chances of getting Alzheimers?

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner continues this discussion on what people can do to lower the risks.

Here are some tips on how to lose weight, especially after menopause:

Every 3 hours until 4 pm: Small portions healthy carbs

Limit sugar or unhealthy carbs to one serving per day

Limit alcohol to 7 drinks per week

Add exercise to be 20 minutes per day

Stop carbs by afternoon snack

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

