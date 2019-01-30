Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories Continue

Dr. Bitner explains how weight affects chances of getting Alzheimer’s disease

Posted 10:57 AM, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, January 30, 2019

Weight can be a very sensitive topic, but it affects more than our health. Our weight can determine our self image and self worth, but did you know it can actually affect your chances of getting Alzheimers?

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner continues this discussion on what people can do to lower the risks.

Here are some tips on how to lose weight, especially after menopause:

  • Every 3 hours until 4 pm: Small portions healthy carbs
  • Limit sugar or unhealthy carbs to one serving per day
  • Limit alcohol to 7 drinks per week
  • Add exercise to be 20 minutes per day
  • Stop carbs by afternoon snack

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

