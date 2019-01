Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - An Oakland County educator known for his dedication to help students reach their potential in the classroom and in their personal lives has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Brian Zezula, is a social studies teacher at Clarkston High School. Zezula also served as a varsity assistant football coach for six years at the high school and was a member of the staff that guided Clarkston to its first two state championships.

